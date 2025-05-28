Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,954 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $336.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

