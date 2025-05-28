3,995 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Bought by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after buying an additional 464,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.55. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.