23,285 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3151 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.