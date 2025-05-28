Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,811 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.