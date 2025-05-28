Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $487,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

