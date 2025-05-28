Totally (LON:TLY) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 6,137,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,236,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating on shares of Totally in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.
In other Totally news, insider John McMullan acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($70,270.27). Also, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 534,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,360 ($28,864.86). 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.
