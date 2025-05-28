Palogic Value Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Palogic Value Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Tripadvisor worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

