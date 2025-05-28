Lighthouse Financial LLC Takes $750,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.6% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,318,000 after buying an additional 1,944,328 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

