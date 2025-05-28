Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 434,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 182,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

