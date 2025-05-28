PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $603.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.50 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $589.51 and its 200 day moving average is $671.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.