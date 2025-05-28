Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,369,767 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:COR opened at $293.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

