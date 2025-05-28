Cormark Issues Positive Outlook for Lundin Mining Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.55.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.31 million. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

