NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 0.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $289.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.