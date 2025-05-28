Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zeo Energy had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.
Zeo Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ZEO stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Zeo Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
About Zeo Energy
