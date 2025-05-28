Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zeo Energy had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.

Zeo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ZEO stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Zeo Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

