HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BLFS

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for BioLife Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $20,664,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 762.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 617,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $11,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $239,946.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 309,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,992.16. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $68,560.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,117.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,696 shares of company stock worth $1,665,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

