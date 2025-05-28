Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after acquiring an additional 109,531,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.