Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,396 shares of company stock worth $685,649. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

