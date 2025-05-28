PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys Shares of 420,000 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,703,000. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up about 4.7% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,335,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 382,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 1.8%

QQQE opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

