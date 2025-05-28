Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 46,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 16,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 7.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

