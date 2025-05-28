PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Corteva by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,079,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 1.9%

Corteva stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.