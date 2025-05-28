619,000 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Purchased by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 619,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $40,192,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 282,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

