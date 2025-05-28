Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CWCO Earnings

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 643.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

