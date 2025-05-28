5,000 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $321.20 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

View Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.