Hara Capital LLC Sells 11,772 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Hara Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Source Capital makes up 2.0% of Hara Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Price Performance

Source Capital stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

Source Capital Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.