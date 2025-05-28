Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

