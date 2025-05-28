Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Buys Shares of 32,250 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

