Hara Capital LLC Has $245,000 Stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Hara Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ProFrac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

ACDC opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.14.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 390,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $2,380,543.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,648,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,857,039.50. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Wilks bought 69,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $335,503.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 378,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,042.05. The trade was a 22.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 733,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,960 over the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

