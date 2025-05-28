PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $2.12 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

