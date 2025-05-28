3,000 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $383.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

