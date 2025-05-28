Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 131,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 244,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blair Schultz purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$630,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

