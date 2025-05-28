Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $37.48 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 621,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,476,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

