Hara Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Hara Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,443 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up about 1.3% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,501,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 964,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 243,776 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 958,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 180,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 561,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.