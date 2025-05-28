PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after buying an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after acquiring an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,956,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,138,000 after acquiring an additional 117,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $189,078.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,864.07. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $228.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.