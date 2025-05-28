Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 290,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 63,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Champion Bear Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
About Champion Bear Resources
Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.
