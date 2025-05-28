Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 64,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CEF stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

