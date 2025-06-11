Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 112,686 Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 559,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PGHY stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

