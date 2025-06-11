Gibson Capital LLC Acquires 340 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $368.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $366.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.75 and a 200-day moving average of $383.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.