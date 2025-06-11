Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

VOYA stock opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

