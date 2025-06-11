Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 8,130 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.