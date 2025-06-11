Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 289,603 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,603 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $35,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

