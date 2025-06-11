Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

