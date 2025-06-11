Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 19,500 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.28% of Carlisle Companies worth $41,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $378.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.37.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

