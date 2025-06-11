Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VBK opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.75 and a 200-day moving average of $271.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

