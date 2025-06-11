Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.