Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.17 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 6.37 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Sutton Harbour Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

Featured Stories

