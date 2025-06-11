Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and traded as low as $35.00. Kuraray shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 342 shares traded.

Kuraray Stock Down 7.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

