Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Stephens downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $132.00 target price on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.84. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,574 shares of company stock worth $1,465,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

