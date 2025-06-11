Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 58,343 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 662.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,225 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

