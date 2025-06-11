Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 283,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,993 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 198,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

