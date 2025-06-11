Timothy Steffan Sells 4,030 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) COO Timothy Steffan sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,100. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Steffan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,425 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Timothy Steffan sold 1,345 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $13,450.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Timothy Steffan sold 200 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCI

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.