Timothy Steffan Sells 4,030 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) COO Timothy Steffan sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,100. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timothy Steffan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 5th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,425 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Timothy Steffan sold 1,345 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $13,450.00.
- On Tuesday, June 3rd, Timothy Steffan sold 200 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCI
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.